Photo 550
Hannukah sameach
The first candle has been lit by the samash. I wish peace, health, happiness and joy to all who celebrate. In loving memory of friends and adoptive family of long ago and far away.
181222 FZ1K
18th December 2022
18th Dec 22
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
Milanie
ace
And the same wishes back to you.
December 18th, 2022
