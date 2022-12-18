Previous
Hannukah sameach by jesika2
Hannukah sameach

The first candle has been lit by the samash. I wish peace, health, happiness and joy to all who celebrate. In loving memory of friends and adoptive family of long ago and far away.
Jesika

Milanie ace
And the same wishes back to you.
December 18th, 2022  
