Previous
Next
Big Beautiful Bumble by jesika2
Photo 577

Big Beautiful Bumble

in Jim's corner of the garden, planted with his favourite Cowslips, also Primroses, Pulmonaria and loads of Birdsfoot Trefoil that might one year attract Common Blue butterflies. Live in hope!
070423OM1070423
Pro capture.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Jesika

@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
158% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise