Look who came to dinner

Clear sky last night and the moon hadn't risen so I went out to try to capture stars.

Heard an odd noise by the fence, found a little HH. Quick snap & left it alone.

Shortly after, loud snorting, snuffling noises. These 2, Little & Large were discussing the relative merits of their neighbourhood. It provides food, shelter, water, access and as much safety as possible for these precious creatures. A lot of homes happily support them and there's also a large field a short stroll away.

