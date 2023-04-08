Previous
Next
Look who came to dinner by jesika2
Photo 579

Look who came to dinner

Clear sky last night and the moon hadn't risen so I went out to try to capture stars.
Heard an odd noise by the fence, found a little HH. Quick snap & left it alone.
Shortly after, loud snorting, snuffling noises. These 2, Little & Large were discussing the relative merits of their neighbourhood. It provides food, shelter, water, access and as much safety as possible for these precious creatures. A lot of homes happily support them and there's also a large field a short stroll away.
070423TZ200080423
8th April 2023 8th Apr 23

Jesika

@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
158% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

FBailey ace
Lucky you! x
April 8th, 2023  
Jesika
@fbailey We know of at least 4, isn't that wonderful? Tildi spends her pre bedtime hours on HH watch and usually knows when they are out. No idea how because she can't see that area from the back door. xx
April 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise