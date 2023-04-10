Previous
Ooooops by jesika2
Photo 580

Ooooops

Bombylius Major(ette I think) having a not so private moment in my York garden this morning. Not an everyday sight!
Pro cap, 100423OM1100423
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Jesika

@jesika2
Milanie ace
Nicely captured
April 10th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Great find
April 10th, 2023  
