Angle Shades caterpillar by jesika2
Angle Shades caterpillar

Found this today, it's now in the nursery with food and soil, where it will pupate and join the other moths to be...
13th April 2023 13th Apr 23

Jesika

@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
159% complete

