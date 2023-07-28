Sign up
Previous
Photo 662
A dull, grey moth...
AKA Burnett, of the 6 spot variety. The first I've seen for far too long.
It's a bit bruised and battered and obviously tired because it allowed me to do a 15 image in camera stack.
Millennium Fields, York
280723OM1280723
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
2
0
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It's becoming increasingly...
662
photos
58
followers
34
following
181% complete
655
656
657
658
659
660
661
662
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
28th July 2023 11:13am
Linda Godwin
Fantastic detail
July 28th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super shot!
July 28th, 2023
