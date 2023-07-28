Previous
A dull, grey moth... by jesika2
A dull, grey moth...

AKA Burnett, of the 6 spot variety. The first I've seen for far too long.
It's a bit bruised and battered and obviously tired because it allowed me to do a 15 image in camera stack.
Millennium Fields, York
280723OM1280723
28th July 2023 28th Jul 23

Jesika

@jesika2
Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Fantastic detail
July 28th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Super shot!
July 28th, 2023  
