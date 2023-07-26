Didn't expect THAT!

Chatting with friends before we went home I suddenly saw something very unusual at the bottom of the field.

Merlin & Wizard, hounds of some type immediatly saw the Deer and gave chase, hotly pursued by Tildi (for about 20 yards) and their Mummy.

M&W came back out of the wood into which they had driven the Deer - all of us delighted to see clean faces!

I got a message later saying that 40 minutes after it went into the wood (Keith was still talking for Yorkshire) it emerged, crossed the field (dogs leashed) down the path leading to Fulford Ings.

Camera was set for butterflies not fast moving Deer but I think the photos are OK.