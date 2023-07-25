Previous
Beautiful Brimstone Boy by jesika2
Photo 660

Beautiful Brimstone Boy

I wonder if he's one of those raised in my nursery this year...
Pro cap setting, OM1 camera
250723
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Jesika

@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
180% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully composed I love the wing span and colors
July 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise