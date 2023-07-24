Previous
Brown Argus by jesika2
Brown Argus

5 years ago I saw the first of these tiny butterflies on Millennium Fields, York. The population is very fragile but the habitat as good as it can be. Today I saw 4, possibly 5.
24th July 2023

Jesika

Christine Sztukowski ace
July 24th, 2023  
