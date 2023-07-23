Sign up
Photo 658
Gatekeeper dance
Every year I have a Gatekeeper butterfly visit the self seeded back door blocking Marjoram. A few days ago 4 came, only 2 today but they are good target practice for inflight shots because I can sit on a stool at their level.
240723
23rd July 2023
23rd Jul 23
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
