Gatekeeper dance by jesika2
Photo 658

Gatekeeper dance

Every year I have a Gatekeeper butterfly visit the self seeded back door blocking Marjoram. A few days ago 4 came, only 2 today but they are good target practice for inflight shots because I can sit on a stool at their level.
23rd July 2023

Jesika

