Humming Bird Hawk Moth by jesika2
Humming Bird Hawk Moth

came to visit today (Monday 24th) Not very good or clear shots as it chose almost as poor a site as it it could. But it COULD have been worse!
240723OM1240723
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Jesika

@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
180% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful , quite a few sightings this year although I haven't seen on in years!
July 24th, 2023  
Jesika
@beryl last year was wonderful but a few years ago, long before pro cap cameras, we had several visit every day for a week. We could have set the clock by them! I managed to get video and extract stills. Manic little beasties, aren’t they?
July 24th, 2023  
