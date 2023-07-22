Sign up
Photo 657
Humming Bird Hawk Moth
came to visit today (Monday 24th) Not very good or clear shots as it chose almost as poor a site as it it could. But it COULD have been worse!
240723OM1240723
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
659
photos
59
followers
34
following
180% complete
View this month »
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful , quite a few sightings this year although I haven't seen on in years!
July 24th, 2023
Jesika
@beryl
last year was wonderful but a few years ago, long before pro cap cameras, we had several visit every day for a week. We could have set the clock by them! I managed to get video and extract stills. Manic little beasties, aren’t they?
July 24th, 2023
