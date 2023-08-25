Previous
Multi coloured dream leaf by jesika2
Photo 672

Multi coloured dream leaf

Playing with handheld High resolution setting on the OM1. It stacks a series of shots creating a vibrant image
250823OM1250823
Walmgate Stray York
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Jesika

@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
184% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how lovely
August 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise