Previous
Photo 675
The fleet's in
Red Admirals have been visiting a local Buddleia these last few days. Only one today but very beautiful. The underwing makes me think of ancient, precious tapestries.
29th August 2023
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
3
1
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
675
photos
57
followers
34
following
184% complete
668
669
670
671
672
673
674
675
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
29th August 2023 7:17pm
Linda Godwin
Great photos of them! Glad they have stopped by to be counted!
August 29th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how wonderful - they are amazingly detailed for such shortlived and fragile critters aren't they
August 29th, 2023
Jesika
@rontu
Thank you. Admirals can be remarkably laid back & allow several minutes if conditions are to their satisfaction. Those that have been feasting on this particular Buddleia have been very kind to me.
@koalagardens
Red Admirals are one of the longer lived species. The ones I've been showing will either decide to head south, perhaps to France or hibernate in a cool dark place. Peacock butterflies are already settled and they will be joined by Comma, Small Tortoiseshell and our longest live butterfly, the Brimstone, which can live an incredible 13 months!
August 29th, 2023
