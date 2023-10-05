Sign up
Previous
Photo 688
And here's one I made earlier
Didn't get a Blue Peter badge though...
It's either rained or been too cloudy since Sept 20 when I did this star trails. 1440 15 second exposures stacked in clever OM1. 2.8 1600 ISO 12mm
200923/051023
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It's becoming increasingly...
688
photos
56
followers
32
following
188% complete
681
682
683
684
685
686
687
688
Views
0
365
OM-1
20th September 2023 11:04pm
