And here's one I made earlier by jesika2
Photo 688

And here's one I made earlier

Didn't get a Blue Peter badge though...
It's either rained or been too cloudy since Sept 20 when I did this star trails. 1440 15 second exposures stacked in clever OM1. 2.8 1600 ISO 12mm
200923/051023
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Jesika

@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
188% complete

