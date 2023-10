It's life, Jim, but not as we know it.

7 Spot Ladybird hosting the parasite that is killing it. The cocoon has been spun by the larva of the parasite (don't yet know what it is but intend finding out). Presumably a parasitic wasp deposited its egg either into the egg or larva of the Ladybird. It developed inside its host, eclosed (emerged), spun its cocoon and in time the imago (adult insect) will emerge.

Ladybird is in my house in a container for observation.

071023OM1071023

90mm macro lens hand held 15 images stacked in camera