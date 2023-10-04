Previous
Rosemary Beetles by jesika2
Photo 687

Rosemary Beetles

2 of the 3 Rosemary Beetles in my garden. Invasive and unpopular with some but welcome in my jungle.
Noticed today that the wing is red, just visible at the top.
041023OM1041023
90mm lens "S" setting 15 images stacked in camera
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Jesika

@jesika2
Photo Details

