Previous
Photo 687
Rosemary Beetles
2 of the 3 Rosemary Beetles in my garden. Invasive and unpopular with some but welcome in my jungle.
Noticed today that the wing is red, just visible at the top.
041023OM1041023
90mm lens "S" setting 15 images stacked in camera
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
Jesika
@jesika2
12 May 2021. Gosh, I've finally reached 100% only taken almost 3.5 years. Jan 1 2021. 3 years now and still not 100% complete. It’s becoming increasingly...
687
photos
56
followers
32
following
188% complete
View this month
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1
Taken
4th October 2023 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
