Thank you, Sky Gods

Forecast said clear all night and it didn't tell fibs.

2880x15sec exposures=12hrs of star trails.

OM1 will run for 6hrs then I have to start again.

1440 combined in camera.

2 combined images merged in StarStax to create this.

To say I'm happy is a definite understatement.

Little Lens is only f4 so ISO is 1000