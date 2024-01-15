Previous
Photo 723

Beautiful birdies

MIllennium Fields, York.
Several Siskin, I saw 5 and heard more, and at least 3 Redpoll.
Highly delighted with the Redpoll shots, the closest I've ever been and this one didn't move.
150124OM1150124
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Jesika

@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. Joined 1st Jan 2018
198% complete

Photo Details

