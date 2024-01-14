Previous
Next
At last! by jesika2
Photo 722

At last!

A clear night. 7.5 hours of trails cleverly combined in-camera. (6hrs + 1.5 using star-stax)
140124OM1150124
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Jesika

@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. Joined 1st Jan 2018 1st Jan 2024 have achieved 196% I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested in insects, primarily...
198% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise