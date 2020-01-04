Sign up
Photo 2577
Simplicity
Another shot from the archives...from 2013! I love the lines and figured it was time to process it.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
4th January 2020
4th Jan 20
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4250
photos
311
followers
119
following
Tags
reeds
,
capemountainphoto
,
siltcoos lake
Shutterbug
ace
Fabulous minimalist shot. Love it!. Love the balance in the reflections also, but mostly just the simplicity (aptly named).
January 4th, 2020
