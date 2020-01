Highest Surf I've Seen

We had huge surf over the weekend...so dangerous that two children and their father were drowned. I went down to Shore Acres to photograph and there were literally hundreds of people there...not my thing. So I didn't stay long. This was taken from a different spot than I often stand. The viewing platform is about 60 ft from ocean level and the splashes were at least 30 ft higher. Apparently 60 ft waves were measured a bit North of here!

Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs