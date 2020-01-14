Sign up
Photo 2587
Sitting On the Fence in the Rain
In between deluges, I saw this cutey sitting on the fence. There is something about hummingbirds that makes me feel happy and comforted even though they are so feisty. So I went for my camera.
Thanks for the visit, comments, suggestions, favs
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
5
3
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
13th January 2020 2:41pm
Tags
home
,
birds
,
female
,
hummingbirds
,
capemountainphoto
,
anna’s
Diana
ace
Beautiful composition and shot, like the way this cutey is perched between the drops.
January 14th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
They are gorgeous!
January 14th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous capture, composition
January 14th, 2020
Monica
Beautiful!
January 14th, 2020
Jean
ace
Wow, this is just stunning!
January 14th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
