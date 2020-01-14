Previous
Next
Sitting On the Fence in the Rain by jgpittenger
Photo 2587

Sitting On the Fence in the Rain

In between deluges, I saw this cutey sitting on the fence. There is something about hummingbirds that makes me feel happy and comforted even though they are so feisty. So I went for my camera.
Thanks for the visit, comments, suggestions, favs
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
708% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful composition and shot, like the way this cutey is perched between the drops.
January 14th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
They are gorgeous!
January 14th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous capture, composition
January 14th, 2020  
Monica
Beautiful!
January 14th, 2020  
Jean ace
Wow, this is just stunning!
January 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise