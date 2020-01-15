Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2588
Great Horned Owl
Best on black. More from my external hard drive purging. I love owls and it was a treat to see this one camophlaged in the branches.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
15th January 2020
15th Jan 20
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
15th April 2013 11:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
bird
,
great horned owl
,
capemountainphoto
,
summer lake
gloria jones
ace
Brilliant image...Cool eyes
January 15th, 2020
Linda Godwin
He looks GREAT in B&W!!!!!
January 15th, 2020
365 Project
close