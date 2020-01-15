Previous
Great Horned Owl by jgpittenger
Photo 2588

Great Horned Owl

Best on black. More from my external hard drive purging. I love owls and it was a treat to see this one camophlaged in the branches.
15th January 2020 15th Jan 20

Jane Pittenger

gloria jones ace
Brilliant image...Cool eyes
January 15th, 2020  
Linda Godwin
He looks GREAT in B&W!!!!!
January 15th, 2020  
