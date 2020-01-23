Windy At the Beach

A friend and I were walking on the beach yesterday with probably 40 mph winds. Sand was blowing everywhere. I had pulled my camera out of its waterproof bag and was photographing when the wind pulled my “camera raincoat” plastic bag and blew it fast away from me. Of course I didn’t want to add to the danger to birds and fish with yet another plastic bag in the ocean but I wasn’t fast enough to catch it. I told Black Pearl to fetch and she ran and retrieved it bringing it to about a foot out of my reach where it promptly blew away again. On the third time, I was finally able to catch it in time. Yay Pearl! Her fur is filled with sand.

