Ring Necked Diving Ducks Coupled Up
Ring Necked Diving Ducks Coupled Up

When my friend and I walked this trail last week, we saw one lonely male ring necked duck and we were hoping he’d find a mate. Sure enough, he has!
17th February 2020

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Love that minimalist comp. The line just pulls the whole thing together.
February 17th, 2020  
