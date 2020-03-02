Sign up
Photo 2635
Sunset Through the Butternut Tree Impression
The night before we left for our vacation we had a lovely sunset. I took it into Topaz Impression for a bit of painterly look. Best on black.
2nd March 2020
Jane Pittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Views
Comments
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
29th February 2020 6:46pm
Tags
tree
home
sunset
impressions
capemountainphoto
Shutterbug
Beautiful how the sun just peeks through.
March 3rd, 2020
