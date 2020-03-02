Previous
Sunset Through the Butternut Tree Impression by jgpittenger
Photo 2635

Sunset Through the Butternut Tree Impression

The night before we left for our vacation we had a lovely sunset. I took it into Topaz Impression for a bit of painterly look. Best on black.
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Beautiful how the sun just peeks through.
March 3rd, 2020  
