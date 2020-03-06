Manta Ray At Night

We've been trying to see manta rays at night here ever since 2014. We brought our kids and their families here to celebrate our 50th anniversary in 2014 and bought us all a ticket for a manta ray tour. We saw precisely ZERO manta rays. One of our grandsons and one of our daughter in laws got miserably sea sick and one of our daughters got really cold. Not a great trip! Two years ago we went for dinner at a restaurant that has manta ray viewing area...again no manta rays, but last night we went back and were thrilled to see a couple. This is ISO 12800 but my lens could only manage 1/60 of a second shutter speed at its widest aperture so there is both motion blur and photographer shake. But at least I think it is recognizable! I'm happy.

