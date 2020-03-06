Previous
Next
Manta Ray At Night by jgpittenger
Photo 2639

Manta Ray At Night

We've been trying to see manta rays at night here ever since 2014. We brought our kids and their families here to celebrate our 50th anniversary in 2014 and bought us all a ticket for a manta ray tour. We saw precisely ZERO manta rays. One of our grandsons and one of our daughter in laws got miserably sea sick and one of our daughters got really cold. Not a great trip! Two years ago we went for dinner at a restaurant that has manta ray viewing area...again no manta rays, but last night we went back and were thrilled to see a couple. This is ISO 12800 but my lens could only manage 1/60 of a second shutter speed at its widest aperture so there is both motion blur and photographer shake. But at least I think it is recognizable! I'm happy.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
6th March 2020 6th Mar 20

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
723% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Wow amazing. We have a lot of manta rays here but I have never managed to capture a good photo of one.
March 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise