Rhodies in Golden Hour

Thanks to @jerome for this flower shooting technique. I've been watching what happens to the rhody blooms in the evening when we take Pearl out for her before bed walk. Their color in the golden hour/sunset light is absolutely amazing. So I took some black matte core board and held it up with some narrow posts to separate this bloom from the background. I love how it turned out.
