Peeing In Flight by jgpittenger
Peeing In Flight

I had a bit of a hard day after a wonderful hike with Black Pearl and her BFF Abby. Got back to the parking lot after a 6 mile hike in cold strong wind and found my car wouldn't start. Jump did nothing. Called for tow and after sitting there for 2 hours, Jim arrived and discovered it would start in Neutral, just not Park. Car repair says it's d/t problem with the new transmission so I will be back to Eugene for yet more car work...I am grateful it will be covered with warranty but still a PIA. Cheered myself with processing more hummer photos from yesterday. I even saw the pee as I was shooting!
Thanks for the visits, comments, suggestions, favs. Almost time for a glass of wine.
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Paul ace
Is there no privacy?? 😄
July 16th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
LOL! Great timing!
July 16th, 2020  
