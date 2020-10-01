Sign up
Photo 2836
Smoky Foggy Sunet Over Baker Beach
We are back in the smoke again so Jim and I are leaving for a day trip especially since our house is going to be spray painted today. I liked the subdued colors of the foggy, smoky sunset.
Thanks for your visit, comments, suggestions, favs
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
29th September 2020 5:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
ocean
,
fog
,
smoke
,
baker beach
,
capemountainphoto
Diana
ace
It looks gorgeous, stunning capture and vibe. Enjoy your trip and stay safe.
October 1st, 2020
