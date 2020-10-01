Previous
Smoky Foggy Sunet Over Baker Beach by jgpittenger
Photo 2836

Smoky Foggy Sunet Over Baker Beach

We are back in the smoke again so Jim and I are leaving for a day trip especially since our house is going to be spray painted today. I liked the subdued colors of the foggy, smoky sunset.
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Jane Pittenger

Diana ace
It looks gorgeous, stunning capture and vibe. Enjoy your trip and stay safe.
October 1st, 2020  
