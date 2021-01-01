Sign up
Photo 2919
Foggy Forest
Happy New Year to all. We've been having rain and wind but there was a brief interlude of just fog while we hiked in the woods. I love being surrounded by these tall beauties.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
1st January 2021
1st Jan 21
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
4781
photos
310
followers
117
following
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
31st December 2020 2:31pm
Tags
trees
,
fog
,
horse trails
,
capemountainphoto
marlboromaam
ace
Very beautiful!
January 1st, 2021
KV
ace
Gorgeous trees standing tall in the fog... lovely.
January 1st, 2021
