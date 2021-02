Bristle Cone and Milky Way B and W 2021

Best by far on black. What a treat it has been to have the FOR21 allow us to go back to old photos, old wonderful trips and adventures. This was taken in the Bristlecone Forest in the White Mountains of CA. A night always to be remembered in the silence of these ancient BC trees that only grow between 9800 and 11000 feet above sea level. It was cold and we weren't used to the altitude but were we ever in awe.

Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs