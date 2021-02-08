Previous
Next
Pine Cone by jgpittenger
Photo 2957

Pine Cone

For the flash of red: Trinkets, Treasures and Trash. I found this huge pine cone on the trail this morning.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
8th February 2021 8th Feb 21

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
810% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
That is definitely one of the larger pine cones I've seen!
February 8th, 2021  
Yolanda ace
Beautiful
February 8th, 2021  
SwChappell ace
Excellent closeup and reflection
February 8th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise