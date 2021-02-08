Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2957
Pine Cone
For the flash of red: Trinkets, Treasures and Trash. I found this huge pine cone on the trail this morning.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
8th February 2021
8th Feb 21
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4847
photos
332
followers
117
following
810% complete
View this month »
2950
2951
2952
2953
2954
2955
2956
2957
Latest from all albums
1423
2954
2955
1424
1425
2956
1426
2957
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
8th February 2021 1:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
home
,
macro
,
pine cone
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for21
Milanie
ace
That is definitely one of the larger pine cones I've seen!
February 8th, 2021
Yolanda
ace
Beautiful
February 8th, 2021
SwChappell
ace
Excellent closeup and reflection
February 8th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close