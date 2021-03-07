Sign up
Photo 2969
Snowy Towers In Grand Canyon
Best on black. The weather is encouraging me to continue with some reedits of Grand Canyon Shots. Sure was a cold wintery day!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
7th March 2021
7th Mar 21
4
2
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4862
photos
331
followers
117
following
813% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM3
Taken
17th October 2018 8:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
black and white
,
grand canyon
,
capemountainphoto
gloria jones
ace
Super shot and pov
March 7th, 2021
Doris J
What a beautiful place to visit, and so much fun to remember and edit the pictures.
March 7th, 2021
Gerasimos Georg.
Great shot!
March 7th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Wow! What a view!
March 7th, 2021
