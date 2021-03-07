Previous
Next
Snowy Towers In Grand Canyon by jgpittenger
Photo 2969

Snowy Towers In Grand Canyon

Best on black. The weather is encouraging me to continue with some reedits of Grand Canyon Shots. Sure was a cold wintery day!
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
813% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Super shot and pov
March 7th, 2021  
Doris J
What a beautiful place to visit, and so much fun to remember and edit the pictures.
March 7th, 2021  
Gerasimos Georg.
Great shot!
March 7th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Wow! What a view!
March 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise