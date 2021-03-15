Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2977
Raven
He was looking around with so much curiosity.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions favs
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
6
5
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4871
photos
331
followers
117
following
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
12th March 2021 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
raven
,
capemountainphoto
LManning (Laura)
ace
Incredible detail. Great shot!
March 15th, 2021
Yoland
ace
Great profile capture, beautifully lit
March 15th, 2021
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and great background texture.
March 15th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding capture
March 15th, 2021
Monica
Great focus
March 15th, 2021
Jean
ace
such wonderful clarity and love the dof
March 15th, 2021
Leave a Comment
