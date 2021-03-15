Previous
Raven by jgpittenger
Photo 2977

Raven

He was looking around with so much curiosity.
15th March 2021 15th Mar 21

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Incredible detail. Great shot!
March 15th, 2021  
Yoland ace
Great profile capture, beautifully lit
March 15th, 2021  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and great background texture.
March 15th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding capture
March 15th, 2021  
Monica
Great focus
March 15th, 2021  
Jean ace
such wonderful clarity and love the dof
March 15th, 2021  
