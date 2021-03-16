Sign up
Photo 2978
Hummer Buried In Fluff
Hopefully you aren’t sick of my hard working hummers. As they approach to get some fluff from the cat-o-nine-tails, they often seem to almost get buried in it.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
12th March 2021 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
hummingbird
,
big
,
capemountainphoto
,
cat-o-nine-tail
,
“tahkenitch
,
campground”
