Bristlecone Pines by jgpittenger
Photo 3033

Bristlecone Pines

I shot this in the Eastern Sierras on the Little Valley of the Lakes trail. I was surprised and happy to find bristlecone pines'
19th May 2021 19th May 21

Jane Pittenger

Walks @ 7 ace
Beautifully balanced composition. Fav!
June 14th, 2021  
