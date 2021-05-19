Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3033
Bristlecone Pines
I shot this in the Eastern Sierras on the Little Valley of the Lakes trail. I was surprised and happy to find bristlecone pines'
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
19th May 2021
19th May 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
4950
photos
338
followers
113
following
832% complete
View this month »
3031
3032
3033
3034
3035
3036
3037
3038
Latest from all albums
3032
3033
3034
3035
3036
3037
1447
3038
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
19th May 2021 7:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
lake
,
eastern
,
capemountainphoto
,
bristlecone pine
,
little valley of the lakes
,
sierras"
Walks @ 7
ace
Beautifully balanced composition. Fav!
June 14th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close