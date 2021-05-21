Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3035
Brown Pelican Fly By
I really enjoyed getting to photograph the brown pelicans close up. Taken at the Santa Barbara University Slough
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
21st May 2021
21st May 21
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-1
Taken
21st May 2021 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
brown pelican
,
slough
,
santa barbara
,
bif
,
capemountainphoto
Milanie
ace
I've seen quite a few brown pelicans in Florida, but never caught one flying. Nice shot.
June 20th, 2021
