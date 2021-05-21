Previous
Brown Pelican Fly By by jgpittenger
Brown Pelican Fly By

I really enjoyed getting to photograph the brown pelicans close up. Taken at the Santa Barbara University Slough
21st May 2021 21st May 21

Jane Pittenger

Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Milanie ace
I've seen quite a few brown pelicans in Florida, but never caught one flying. Nice shot.
June 20th, 2021  
