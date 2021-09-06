Sign up
Photo 3138
Path Through the Gnarled Shore Pines
I love this path through the twisted trees.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
6th September 2021
6th Sep 21
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
Views
10
Comments
1
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
5th September 2021 8:51am
Tags
trees
,
capemountainphoto
,
beach”
,
“washburne
Diana
ace
Wonderful scene beautifully captured and processed.
September 6th, 2021
