Previous
Next
Cape Creek Bridge by jgpittenger
Photo 3211

Cape Creek Bridge

Another shot from walks@seven and my meet up. I like how the trees are all blown to the left by the prevailing ocean wind.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
880% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Gerasimos Georg.
great landscape.

I love that you only shot half of the bridge
November 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise