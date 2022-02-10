Best on black especially if you want to see the stars. We were out taking Pearl for her before bed pee walk and saw this huge circle around the moon. I've seen small ones before and growing up I was told they predicted snow. But I've never seen a huge one like this before. Does anyone know what causes them?
My (very unscientific) understanding of moon dogs is that they are created in the same conditions as sun dogs - when there are ice crystals high in the atmosphere that refract the light. That's why they are often associated with snow, although I think they can happen at other times of year too. Moon dogs are more rare, probably because the moon has to be full or nearly so to create the effect.