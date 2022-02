Last Night's Moon Rise

I went out for groceries after dark last night (without a camera) and when I came out of the store, the moon was just rising. It was gorgeous. I stopped at our swimming lake but there were some people necking and blocking my view so I stopped by another lake on the side of the road. The iphone shot doesn't do it justice but it was interesting to see what it could do.

