Photo 3281
Plum Blossoms
Spring is on its way. Took my macro out in the yard to see what all was happening.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
17th February 2022
17th Feb 22
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I've been part...
5230
photos
320
followers
115
following
898% complete
3274
3275
3276
3277
3278
3279
3280
3281
3276
3277
3278
3279
1481
3280
3281
1482
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
16th February 2022 10:22am
Tags
home
,
flowers
,
macro
,
bokeh
,
capemountainphoto
,
plum blossoms
Pat Knowles
ace
Oh yes…..Spring is round the corner! Pink blossom & blue sky.
February 17th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so sweet
February 17th, 2022
