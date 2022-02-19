Previous
Young Male Annas Getting His Full Feathers by jgpittenger
Young Male Annas Getting His Full Feathers

He doesn't have the bright red feathers on the top of his head yet but he clearly is moving towards maturity.
19th February 2022 19th Feb 22

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Allison Maltese ace
An adorable shot of this youngster sipping away.
February 19th, 2022  
