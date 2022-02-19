Sign up
Photo 3283
Young Male Annas Getting His Full Feathers
He doesn't have the bright red feathers on the top of his head yet but he clearly is moving towards maturity.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
1
0
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Tags
home
,
birds
,
hummingbird
,
male
,
juvenile
,
annas
,
capemountainphoto
Allison Maltese
ace
An adorable shot of this youngster sipping away.
February 19th, 2022
