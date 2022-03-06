Myna Bird with Two Bugs for Babies

There is a myna bird nest right next to the lanai of the cabin where we are staying. It is easy to photograph the bird using the lanai as a hide but it means shooting through screening which, of course, makes the shots lousy. I found a spot to sit and wait outside of the hide and after three days of trying got a nice clear shot of mom or dad with beak full of two critters. The nest is his in a palm and there is no visibility of the babies but I was thrilled with getting the food delivery shot!

I feel bad about not commenting on your shots but have been busy being a tourist. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs