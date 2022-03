Kealakekua stars and moon

Best on black. I did research on photopills re the Milky Way and the bay near where we are staying and it looked as if the arc would be low over the horizontal 4 AM this morning. Jim and I got up early to shoot it but it was nowhere to be seen so I am posting a shot from last night that I took while planning the composition for the morning shoot. I guess I need to learn how to use photopills better!

