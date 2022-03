Sunset Silhouettes

We are in Hawaii and last night made it down to the Bay just in time to watch the sun drop in the ocean. I love the shape of the trees and was really pleased to have a sweet couple standing in just the right spot. We got to speak with them later and ask them if they'd like me to send a copy of my shot and they were delighted. Turns out they are here also from OR for their 15th anniversary.

