Photo 3299
Romancing At Sunset
Two couples (besides Jim and me) enjoying a beautiful sunset at the Bay.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
7th March 2022
7th Mar 22
3
4
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
5th March 2022 8:02pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
tree
,
sunset
,
capemountainphoto
,
kealakekua bay
Corinne C
ace
Great composition and color
March 7th, 2022
summerfield
ace
love that sunburst through the tree. aces!
March 7th, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Wow lovely sunset!
March 8th, 2022
