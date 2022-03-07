Previous
Romancing At Sunset by jgpittenger
Photo 3299

Romancing At Sunset

Two couples (besides Jim and me) enjoying a beautiful sunset at the Bay.
7th March 2022 7th Mar 22

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Corinne C ace
Great composition and color
March 7th, 2022  
summerfield ace
love that sunburst through the tree. aces!
March 7th, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Wow lovely sunset!
March 8th, 2022  
