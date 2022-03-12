Previous
Date Palm At Sunset by jgpittenger
Photo 3304

Date Palm At Sunset

Last night's sunset walk just before torrential rain. The baby dates and their flowers were such a bright orange.
12th March 2022 12th Mar 22

Jane Pittenger

Maggiemae ace
wonderful soft evening light! Your photos are always a delight! fav
March 12th, 2022  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Beautiful!
March 12th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Love the lighting - these have been such neat shots!
March 12th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Goregous light
March 12th, 2022  
Walks @ 7 ace
I like the clouds a great deal, soft and pastel but then I am grounded with the volcanic stones. Fav!
March 13th, 2022  
