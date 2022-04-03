Sign up
Photo 3326
Male Annas Fly In
I can't resist the spread tail feathers and I liked the pink bokeh from the crab apple in the distance. This is a young male Annas hummingbird. His red head and gullet are just coming in.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
3rd April 2022
3rd Apr 22
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Tags
carol white
ace
A beautiful capture.Fav😊
April 3rd, 2022
Aleksander Rzyman
ace
Beautiful picture. Makes one smile - it's got sort of funny 'facial expression'.
April 3rd, 2022
Diana
ace
You certainly are the Queen of Hummingbird captures! Just too beautiful!
April 3rd, 2022
Allison Maltese
ace
Spectacular in flight shot.
April 3rd, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Brilliant!
April 3rd, 2022
