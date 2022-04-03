Previous
Male Annas Fly In by jgpittenger
Male Annas Fly In

I can't resist the spread tail feathers and I liked the pink bokeh from the crab apple in the distance. This is a young male Annas hummingbird. His red head and gullet are just coming in.
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Jane Pittenger

carol white ace
A beautiful capture.Fav😊
April 3rd, 2022  
Aleksander Rzyman ace
Beautiful picture. Makes one smile - it's got sort of funny 'facial expression'.
April 3rd, 2022  
Diana ace
You certainly are the Queen of Hummingbird captures! Just too beautiful!
April 3rd, 2022  
Allison Maltese ace
Spectacular in flight shot.
April 3rd, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Brilliant!
April 3rd, 2022  
